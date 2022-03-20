FLORENCE — Mary Florence Smith Wilson, of Florence, passed from this life on March 18, 2022, at the age of 96.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband of almost 74 years. James Hillis Wilson; and son, James H. “Jim” Wilson, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Wilson Waller (Eric); grandchildren, Scott Wilson (Tanith), Todd Wilson (Melissa), Russell Wilson (Gina), Samuel Morgan II, Cooper Morgan (Amanda), and Ann Haley (Kyle); and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary was a lady of dignity. She always dressed like the quintessential southern belle she was. Mary was known for her sweet disposition and quick wit. It was her nature to be kind-hearted, to compliment others, and to entertain guests. Mary was accepting of all people, a capable bridge player, and an avid sports fan. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Hollis. As “Grandmother,” she was thrilled for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit, and enjoyed cooking for them.
Mary was born in Jasper and received a bachelor’s degree from Huntington College. She taught high school physical education and business in her early adulthood in Red Bay. In the early 1960’s she and Hollis moved to Florence where she helped manage the G.F. Wilson Company with him. She was active in Community Bible Study for many years, and was instrumental in starting the Florence Help Center where she volunteered weekly even into her late 80’s. For many years she was a loyal volunteer for the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. Mary was a member of the North Wood United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial service to honor both Hollis and Mary will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Scott Coats officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented