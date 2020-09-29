SHEFFIELD — Mary Adelia Snider Fondren passed away on September 26, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Cedar Cove, AL, on March 5, 1925, to Clancy and Gertrude Thompson Snider, spending her growing-up years in Vance, AL. She was the oldest of four siblings.
Her faith was a large part of her life. Mary was baptized as a young girl and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia.
After graduating from Brookwood High School in 1944 where she was a cheerleader, she joined the war effort by becoming a real life “Rosie the Riveter” at an ammunitions plant in Birmingham. After World War II was over, when her high school sweetheart, Dennis Fondren, came home from the war, they married in 1947, settled in Sheffield, and were blessed with 69 years together and four daughters. She worked as a telephone operator for BellSouth until her third child was born when she decided to become a stay at home mom, working on occasion as a switchboard operator for Reynolds Aluminum.
Mary Adelia was a force for good in this world. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful smile, and devotion to God and her family. She had a talent for harmonizing and loved singing with her mother and brothers. Taking particular care of her flowers, she liked exchanging new colors of iris with friends. Mary never let adversity steal her joy and passed that happiness on to her family and others around her. She made the world a better place.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandsons Tyler Russell and Colt Stillwell, brothers Tom and Marshall Snider, and son-in-law Roy Winborne.
She is survived by daughters Karen Stillwell (Benjie), Linda Frederick (Mike), Ann Winborne, and Christi Staggs as well as her sister Marilyn Carnal and sister-in-law Doris Snider plus grandchildren Chuck Bradford (Tiffany), Ashley Hansana (Olay), Meagan Davis, Katie Russell, Steven Frederick (Ashley), and Brad Winborne (Chasity) with five great-grandchildren and a host of other loving extended family members.
Because of the COVID virus, there will only be a private family graveside service with Barrett Long and Chuck Bradford officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, in charge. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to her former loving caregivers Reba, Tish, Crystal V., and Crystal F and to the special care given to her at Glenwood Nursing Home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia, 203 N. Dickson St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
