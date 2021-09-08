MOULTON — Mary Frances Adair died September 6, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ with funeral immediately following at the church. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. She was the daughter of Jason and Heather Pankey.
