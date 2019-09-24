GRANT — Mrs. Mary Frances Christa, age 74 of Grant, Alabama passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Grant Memorial Chapel with Bishop Leslie Lupton officiating. Burial will follow in Troup Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Grant Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Christa is survived by her son, Gregg Traynom and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Heather Bolyard and her husband, Steve, who Mrs. Christa considered like a son; grandchildren, Chelsea Leeth and her husband, Bo, Caitlyn Traynom, Jesse Christa and Rebeka Christa; greatgrandchildren, Brantlee Leeth and Dalton Leeth; and brothers, Roy Kitchens and his wife, Evelyn and Dewayne Kitchens and his wife, Betty; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Robert Christa; son, Robby Christa; and parents, Frank and Irene Kitchens.
Arrangements Entrusted to Grant Memorial Chapel.
Commented