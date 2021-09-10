SHEFFIELD — Fran McGee of Sheffield, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 from complications due to Covid-19. Fran was a member of the Bradshaw class of 1984, a member of the Shoals Legalettes, and The Church of the Highlands.
A private service will be held for immediate family with future plans for a celebration of her life in the future.
She is survived by her two sons: Mitchell McGee (Anna) of Hawaii and Jackson McGee of Sheffied. She is further survived by her parents, Bob and Mary Thomas Imhoff of Florence as well as her sister, Cheri Stanfield (Jeff) of Florence and her brother, Bill Imhoff of Thomaston, Georgia and her two nephews, Gil Self of Florence and Thomas Self Madison.
Her infectious laugh will be sorely missed by her many friends. Fran loved animals, she had three cats. The birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, was hugely important to her. She celebrated His birthday every year beginning in November; beautifully decorating, watching every Christmas movie available, and listening to Christmas music nonstop.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented