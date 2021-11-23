MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Frances Hamm, 71, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Mary was a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Hamm; children, David Hamm and Chris Hamm; brother, Richard Stout; sisters, Martha Holliday and Margaret Langford; and grandchildren, Jesse Hamm, CJ Hamm, Belle Hamm, and Tristan Hamm.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Hamm, Jason Hamm, Jay Berryhill, Brett Bennett, and Jesse Hamm.
