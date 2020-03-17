FLORENCE — Mary Frances McDaniel, age 78, of Florence, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. McDaniel retired as a certified nurse’s aide and was a member of St. John Methodist Church.
Visitation will be today, March 17, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with burial in Pisgah Cemetery. Officiating will be Greg Burnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Myrtle Smith Burgess; grandparents, Robert and Mary Smith. She is survived by her husband, David Ray McDaniel “Mac”; sons, David Aaron McDaniel (Sharon) and Kevin Ray McDaniel (Jodi); grandchildren, Ann Lilly McDaniel, Erin Leigh McDaniel and Sophie Rae McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Jerry McDaniel, Adam McDaniel, Keith McDaniel, Dwayne Ringelstein, Scotty Butler and Adrian Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristin McDaniel and Donnie McDaniel.
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama and Elder Care.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. John Methodist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
