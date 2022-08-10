MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Frances Wells Pace, age 90, of Muscle Shoals, (formerly of Spruce Pine), passed away on Sunday, August 07, 2022, in Muscle Shoals.
The visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with her nephew, Brother Ronnie Smith speaking at the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Donnie Pruett, Mike Quillen, Jimbo Waddell, Richard Stover, Jerry Little, Brandon Bradford, Carson Isbell, and Chris Pace. The honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Pruett, Kevin Bradford, Zackie Bradford, Greg Bradford, Jackie Bradford, Duane Bradford, Ryan Hall, and Eric Logan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Ford Pace; parents, Posey E. “P.E.” and Maudie Mae (Scruggs) Wells; sisters, Hazel East, Betty Smith; and brother, William “Buck” Wells.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jeff Bradford (Debbie), Susan Bradford Isbell; Anthony Pace (former wife, Sharna Pace Logan); grandchildren, Meghan Bradford, Brandon Bradford, Carson Isbell, Amy Beth Hall (Ryan), Chris Pace (Miranda), Kenedi Pace; great-grandchildren, Mila Claire Hall, Jaina Pace; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of JW Sommer Rehabilitation Center, Kindred Home Health, and Hospice of North Alabama for your love and care of our mother. Also a special thanks to our caregivers, Barbara Martin, Denise Fretwell Pounders, Laura Pruett, Janice Taylor, and a host of other friends and family for your love, care, and prayers.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented