FLORENCE — Mary Geneva Yerbey, 85, died February 17, 2021. A drive by visitation will be held Wednesday 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with Greenview Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.