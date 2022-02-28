PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Mary Claudette Goode, 87, died February 25, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, from noon to 2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Following the visitation will be a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Live updates: France preparing to seize Russian assets
- Indianapolis officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire
- Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts Enter Preferred Partnership for Optimized Distribution
- Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference
- Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
- High court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change
- Astellas and Seagen Announce CHMP Confirms Positive Opinion for PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) in Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
- Playmaker and Contextual Betting Software Provider MetaBet Enter Strategic Partnership
Most Read
Articles
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- 81-year-old dies from injuries from last Friday's crash
- Empty car with a Canadian tag pulled from Second Creek
- Ex-missionaries stand firm in their patriotism for Ukraine
- River rises above flood level
- $11M Kith Kitchens plant cranking out cabinets
- Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek
- 2 empty chicken houses burn in fire
- Sheffield, Tuscumbia claim tipping fee increase violates agreement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- 81-year-old dies from injuries from last Friday's crash
- Roy Lee 'R.L.' Behel, Jr.
- Walter 'Doe-Doe' Thomas Hendrix, Jr.
- Michael Shane (MacGowan) Smith
- Ricky L. English
- William Henry Martin III
- Robert Melvin Dawson, Sr.
- Empty car with a Canadian tag pulled from Second Creek
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'We just want to get it right' (3)
- Council to discuss options on Tuesday (2)
- Cemeteries should be given equal treatment (2)
- Prove allegations or stop your claims (2)
- Marsh bringing ‘mother of all school choice bills’ (1)
- Gill continues to impress UNA with 'remarkable' skillset (1)
- Perkins leads with focus on educating others (1)
- City resident concerned about upkeep at Coffee slave cemetery (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Deshler fourth in wrestling; Wayne County wins district (1)
- Joe Duster has lived a life of firsts (1)
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Wayne County to host Collinwood for District 10-A title (1)
- Tuesday's prep roundup: Cobb, R.A. Hubbard upset Belgreen to reach Hanceville (1)
- School choice bill gets first favorable vote (1)
- Lawmakers consider grocery tax elimination (1)
- Coffman's songs tell stories tough on the past and life on the road (1)
- 2 men airlifted to hospital following Friday crash (1)
- McConnell calls Jan. 6 a 'violent insurrection' (1)
- Email casts doubt on local branding firms (1)
- Council to vote whether to retain contract (1)
- 'A good kind of pressure': Wayne County has state championship aspirations (1)
Commented