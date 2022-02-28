PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Mary Claudette Goode, 87, died February 25, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, from noon to 2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Following the visitation will be a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.

