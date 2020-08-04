SHEFFIELD — Mary Grace Tatum, age 77, of Sheffield, passed away July 31, 2020. Due to Covid concerns, a private family graveside service will be held today, August 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Tatum was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Bullion; mother and stepfather, Lizzie Bell and Earl Gregory; stepson, Wayne Tatum; and several siblings.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Jimmy Wayne Tatum; children, Phyllis Thomas (Mike) and Connie Carpenter (Marty Pardue); stepdaughter, Judy Shelton (Curtis); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Olivia and Caroline Thomas, Christan (Chance), Cameron (Marissa) and Cassidy Carpenter; stepgrandchildren, Andrew Tatum (Ginda) and Tina, Tonya and Adam (Rachel) Phelps; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Teegan Carpenter and Rylan Borden; stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaden and Kaylee Steward, Addison and Andrew Daily, Michelle and Rilee Phelps, and Leo Tatum; special nieces, Michelle Holden (Corey) and children, Carlon and Tatum and Alexah Reece (Tyler Gattis) and children, John-Luke and Mayleigh; and several beloved brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Tatum loved to cook and enjoyed listening to her husband play guitar and sing. Her main joy, however, was in spending time with her family.
The family would like to express their appreciation and love for all of the extended family members and friends who have supported them through this difficult time.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
Commented