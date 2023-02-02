SHEFFIELD — Mary Elizabeth Overton Gray, age 81, passed away January 30, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A graveside service will follow at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. She was the wife of the late William Gray. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

