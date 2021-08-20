MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Mary Green Johns Drake, 103, formerly of Haleyville, died August 15,2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Haleyville. You may leave condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

