TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Mary Marjorie Green, 85, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023. A memorial for Mrs. Green will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday. September 6, 2023, at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia, Alabama. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.

