FLORENCE — Mary Ellen Stumpe Hall, age 73, of Florence, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 25th, 2022. She was born on Sunday, October 24th, 1948. She was a multigenerational member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a graduate of Florence State College (U.N.A.).
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Joseph Hall, with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 14th; and her daughter, Jaime DeAnna Hall. She is also survived by her sisters, Jeanne Vest (Dennis) and Martha Cloninger (George); brothers, Gerald Stumpe, Lawrence Stumpe (Ann), and Richard Stumpe (Elizabeth); and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Stumpe; and brother, Ray Jr. Stumpe.
Mary loved her cats, Molly and Abigail, traveling, rain, trees, the stars, the oceans, good music, saving spiders, and great books, especially “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “Watership Down”, “Rapter Red”, and “Footprints of Thunder”, and all the Times Daily puzzles, just like her Dad. Her guardian angel is Angie Czermak.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at the church with Abbot Cletus Meagher, O.S.B., officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Vest, Thomas Stumpe, Bradley Stumpe, Ray Browne, David Mecke, and Fred Joly. Honorary pallbearers are Caitlin Tebben, Clara Tebben, Henry Tebben, and David Vest.
Special thanks to Matt Flannagin and Michelle Cooper of Hospice of North Alabama.
Donations may be made to St. Michael’s Loaves and Fishes or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Williams Funeral Home is directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
