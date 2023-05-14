LEXINGTON, AL — Mary Ann Harrison, 71, died May 12, 2923. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery, Athens. She was a member of Ramah Baptist Church.

