ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Mary Helton Dickey, 91, died December 26, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel, burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
