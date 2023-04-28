WATERLOO — Mary Jennelee Higgins, 84, of Waterloo passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will follow with Don Singleton officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Cemetery.
Mrs. Higgins was born in Lancaster SC., to Milledge and Lizzie Belle Catoe. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterloo and retired from the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed Playing the piano, watching the Atlanta Braves Baseball, community services, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hugh Higgins, Sr; son, Kevin Neil Higgins; parents, Milledge C and Lizzie Belle Catoe; sister, Valada Catoe; brother, Kenneth Catoe.
She is survived by her children, Harry Hugh Higgins, Jr. (Judy) of Crestview, Fl., Susan Claiborne of Jackson, TN., Mike Higgins (Maureen) of Coral Springs, FL., Melynda Woods (Robert) of Waterloo, AL. and Kris Higgins (Cindy) of Estill Springs, TN; grandchildren, Sean Higgins (Katie), Tiffany Claiborne (Diego), Christopher Higgins (Talia), Melanie Malone (Mike), Cristy Woods (Thomas and Chipper), Chad Woods (Kelsie), Bryan Saxon (Liz), Sarah Vantrease (William); great grandchildren, Ansley Grace Woods, Brooklyn Saxon, Bella Saxon, Josiah Vantrease, Michael Malone, and two more on the way; brother Corzine Catoe (Betty) of Lancaster, SC.
Pallbearers will be David Knolton, Chad Woods, Robert Woods, Thomas Hinton, Bryan Saxon, and William Vantrease.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care for taking care of our mother. They were caring and sympathetic to our needs and made her very comfortable in her last days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Richardson Cemetery fund in care of Farmers and Merchants Bank, PO Box 128 Waterloo, AL 35677.
