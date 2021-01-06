FLORENCE — Mary Sue Hill, 69, of Florence, Alabama, passed away, Sunday, January 3, 2021. Graveside services will be Saturday January 9, 2021 at Riverbend Cemetery beginning at 10:00 A.M. with Brother Bobby Crosswhite, Brother Larry Burbank and Brother Mike Westfall officiating.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Virginia Wright; brothers, Ronnie Wright, Jimmy Wright, Jerry “Boo” Wright, Eugene Wright and JL Wright.
She is survived by her son, Billy Jack Hill Jr.; grandchildren, Billy “Tres” Hill III, Hannah Hill, Haley Hill, Harley Hill and Sophia Hill; sisters, Glenda Gilchrist (David) and Sandy Hipps; stepfather, Hollis Rhodes; sisters-in-law, Judy Wright and Martha Wright.
Pallbearers will be Jim Wright, Scotty Wright, Ronnie Wright, Patric Langston, Billy “Tres” Hill III and David Gilchrist. Honorary pallbearer will be Summer Burbank.
