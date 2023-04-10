Mary Jean Holden, age 87, of Russellville, passed away, April 8, 2023.
Mary was a Christian and a member of North Highlands Church of Christ. She was a people person, never meeting a stranger. She always had a smile. She loved her family and her job at Shoney’s, where she worked for over 25 years of loyal service, but most of all she loved Jesus. She was a special lady and was without a doubt, the life of any party, her laugh could be heard about all others during times of celebration. Mary’s son and daughter-in-law were loved by her, but her grandchildren….oh her grandsons were adored, loved beyond understanding. They were her whole life and Granny loved them so.
Mary is survived by her son, Randy Holden (Krystal); grandsons, Brantley Holden, Luke Holden; sister, Barbara Pace (Alfred); special nieces, Darlene Duncan (Gary), Cathy Trottier (Marc), Teresa McKee (Anthony) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved Church Family and friends, who will miss her mischievousness antics.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Bob” and Doshie Williams; her sons’ father, Troy Holden; siblings, Doris Quillen, Betty Lou Jackson and James Williams.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, April 12, 2023, in the Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel at noon. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Garden. Bro. Phillip Goad will officiate.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
