FLORENCE — Mary Hooks Thompson, 93, died April 10, 2023. Public viewing will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

