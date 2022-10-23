TUSCUMBIA — Mary Helen Isbell, 74, of Tuscumbia, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home. There will be a private family memorial service.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen King; daughter, Sheila Stanfield; and father, Reeder Isbell.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Warren (Cathy); grandson, Raymond Stanfield (Christy); granddaughter, Samantha Stanfield (Lee); great-grandchildren, Jesse, Gracey, and Emma; and sister, Betty Sue Hogan.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

