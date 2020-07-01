SHEFFIELD — Mary Jackson of Sheffield passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a graveside service at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The officiating pastor will be Bro. Butch Lee of Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sheffield, AL.
Mary is survived by her children, David Jackson of Sheffield and Jill Bailey of Nashville. She has four lovely granddaughters, Abbey, Riley, Mary and Molly, of Nashville. Mary has one sister, Ida Davis of Birmingham, and niece and nephews, Allison Wilkes and Brad Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jackson, who died courageously serving our great nation in the Vietnam war, as well as her parents, Walter and Mary Ellen Murray, of Sheffield.
Mary retired from a successful career at the Social Security Administration in Florence. During her retirement, she enjoyed reading, working puzzles, seeing her granddaughters, taking care of her cat, and playing the organ and piano. She served the Lord by sharing her musical talent with the congregation at Park Terrace Church during the Sunday morning worship service for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sheffield, where Mary attended throughout her life.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during Mary’s final days. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
