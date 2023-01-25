SMYRNA, TENNESSEE — Mary Jane Gibbs, 80, died January 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.

