FLORENCE — February 21, 1940 - December 6, 2019 — (This obituary was written by Mary Hagood in 2008.) Mary Jane (Jones) Hagood was born February 21, 1940 to Mary Agnes Jones and Edward H. (Buckley) Jones. Mary was raised mostly by her wonderful grandmother, Margaret Whalen and then by her maternal aunt, Margaret McKelvey and her husband, Joseph McKelvey. Mary attended Catholic schools in Pittsburgh, PA and New Kensington, PA. She attended Arnold High School in Arnold, PA. Upon graduation in 1958, Mary joined the Navy to see the world. She saw mostly Great Lakes, IL. Mary received an honorable discharge in 1961.
She was employed by Stone Container Corp., North Chicago, IL for a number of years and also worked for Abbott Laboratories for a number of years.
Mary met her husband, James C. Hagood, at Abbott Laboratories. They were married November 19, 1983. In 1991, Jim and Mary moved to Alabama to help care for Jim’s parents. Jim’s father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Mary was very involved with The Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders (C.A.R.D.) for 14 years. She and her best friend, Nancy Ponds, help publish the organization’s first newsletter. Jim and Mary’s home was unofficially the C.A.R.D. office until 2008, when the organization moved into the Brandon Center in Florence.
Mary was also a volunteer and later became a paid employee at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store for many years.
Mary is survived by her loving, kind and very patient husband, James; special sisters, Patricia Ann Alberta (John), Carol Ann Cernicky (Bruce); “son” Chris; “daughter-in-law” Terri; and “grandchildren” Melissa Ann and Jason Michael.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Agnes (Whalen) Jones; brother, William “Billy”, Edward “Eddie” and Joseph McKelvey; and caring aunts and uncles.
A Mass will take place in her memory at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Florence on December 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank Colleen Thompson and the staff at Mitchell-Hollingsworth for their care of Mary.
