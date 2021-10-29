SHEFFIELD — Mary Jane Roberts Sullivan, 83, of Sheffield, AL had her heavenly home coming on Monday, October 25, 2021. There will be no services at this time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Gladys Roberts; husband, Phillip Sullivan; and daughter, Cheryl Gasque.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stanfield and Linda Gayle Dobbins (Dennis); grandchildren, Kari Holdiman, Chelsea Roberts, Timothy Dobbins, Lance Gasque, Luke Gasque, and Tanner Stanfield; and great-grandchildren, Christina Dobbins, Bentley Stanfield, and Ezra Gasque.
Mom was a collector and dealer of antiques. Her backyard was her sanctuary where she enjoyed feeding and watching birds especially hummingbirds which were her favorite. She also leaves her two lap dogs Qbert and Choco.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local No Kill Animal Shelter.
