LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Jane Sisk, 79, died April 17, 2021. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mimosa Cemetery. She was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.

