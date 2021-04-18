LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Jane Sisk, 79, died April 17, 2021. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mimosa Cemetery. She was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Lotteries for April 18
- US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency
- Auburn shows progress in Harsin's first A-Day
- Greenhill resident hopes to continue her nursing degree pursuit after surviving COVID, 103 days on the vent
- Cities keeping eye on business licenses for COVID-19 impact
- Betts makes diving grab as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0
- Shoals leaders heading to nation's capital this week
- Cink sets another scoring mark, leads by 5
Most Read
Articles
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- City of Florence turns down developer's $12.8M request for assistance
- Florence police update: Missing teen girl found unharmed
- Deuels leaving after 5 years with Florence Salvation Army
- TVA Reservation eyed for potential Colbert County justice center
- Mississippi man killed in 4-vehicle Thursday crash near Tuscumbia
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music
- Councilwoman pleads for residents to get 'covinated'
- Presentation looks at looting archeological sites
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Kenny Neese
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- Quillen pleads guilty to attempted first-degree rape
- City of Florence turns down developer's $12.8M request for assistance
- Muscle Shoals woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Somerville
- Gregory Scott Simpson
- Kenny Neese
- Danny Grissom
- Bobby Lovelace
- Agents confiscate $83K in drugs; Florence man arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented