FLORENCE — Mary Jane Stephenson Beavers, 84, of Florence, was born in Jackson, TN on August 15, 1936 to Edgar Bryan Stephenson and Ruth Elizabeth Matthews Stephenson and passed away January 31, 2021. She was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ. She was a faithful wife, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Due to Covid there will be a private family service Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Sonny Owens and Austin Swinea officiating. The service will be streamed on Facebook live at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Beavers was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Oliver Beavers, Jr.; her parents; brothers, Riley Patrick Stephenson and Edgar Bryan Stephenson, Jr.
She is survived by a son, Paul Charles Beavers, Nashville, TN; daughters, Eva Ruth Beavers Anderton (Brex) and Jan Beavers Sherrill (Tim), both of Town Creek; grandchildren, Blake Anderton (Jan), Stephanie Bacon (Eric), Kelly Gresham (Brently), and Gunnar Sherrill; and great-grandchildren, Landon Bacon, Preston Anderton, Carter Bacon, and Braden Anderton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Bible School, Mars Hill Bible School, or Eastwood Church of Christ.
