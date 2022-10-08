FLORENCE — Mary Jane Fleming Thompson, age 84, of Florence, passed away October 2, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at St. Joseph Church Parish Hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery. She is the wife of the late George R. Thompson. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.