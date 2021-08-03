LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Jean McCord, 87, died July 31, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

