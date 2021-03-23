TUSCUMBIA — Mary Jo Daily Burcham, 84, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Burcham; parents, Houston and Alpha Daily; sister, Betty Rae Isbell; and brother, C.P. Daily.
She is survived by her son, Jim Burcham (Denise); daughters, Donna Sego (James), Pam Pratt (Dan), Regina Dowdell (David) and Melinda Leigh Burcham; brother, Eudon Daily; sister, Arneda Briley; grandchildren, Brad Burcham (Kristen), Chris Burcham, Charlotte Burcham, Jamie Sego, Wesley Sego (Kathleen), Joseph Matthew Sego, Luke Sego (Emily), Jason Sego, Elias Pratt (Julianne), Brittany Pratt (Mario), Jordan Pratt (Shauna), Mary Elizabeth Gilbreth (Ben), Chelsea Williamson (Joel), Anna Williams (Kyle) and Lillian Dowdell; great-grandchildren, Blaine, Bryce and Addie Burcham, John and Paul Sego, Selah Pratt, David and Isaac Gilbreth; and special companion, Little Bit.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to all staff at Hospice of North Alabama especially Mallore and Michelle.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at imaginationlibrary.com.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented