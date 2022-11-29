FLORENCE — Mary Jo Hogue, 83 of Florence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Travis Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mary Jo was a member if Parkway Community Church of Florence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Verna Halcomb; husband of 63 years Bill; sons, Ronnie and Billy; sisters, Thula Burnette, Carol Banks; brother Kenan.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Theresa Newell; sister, Martha Aline Robinson; grandchildren, Ric Newell, Amy Robinson, and Larry Newell; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special heartfelt thanks to Tim Robinson.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Gideon’s International.
Please visit www. morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented