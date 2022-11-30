FLORENCE
Mary Jo Hogue, 83, of Florence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Travis Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mary Jo was a member of Parkway Community Church of Florence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Verna Halcomb; husband of 63 years, Bill; sons, Ronnie and Billy; sisters, Thula Burnette, Carol Banks; brother, Kenan.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Theresa Newell; sister, Martha Aline Robinson; grandchildren, Ric Newell, Amy Robinson, and Larry Newell; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special heartfelt thanks to Tim Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gideon’s International.
