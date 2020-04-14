LEXINGTON — Mary Jo Peters Killen went to Heaven on Easter morning, April 12, 2020.
Jo was born on March 8, 1935 in Lawrence County, TN, to Elmer and Edith Peters. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1953. She was a homemaker and a retired bus driver with Lauderdale County Board of Education. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and Mama Jo. She was a longstanding member of Lexington United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Edith Peters; brothers, J.C. and Leonard Peters; sister, Ruby Nell Peters and brothers-in-law, Colin Roberson and Mayo Hanson.
She is survived by her loving husband and caretaker of 67 years, Jackson Clinton Killen; children, Rance Killen (Robbie) and Lisa Stephens (Tommy); grandchildren, Brooke Kelly (Bob), Anna Roberson (Ryan), Alan Killen (Lindsay), Callie Sinyard (Zack) and Emily Gulley (Titus); great-grandchildren, Grant, Jack, John, Liza, Scarlett and Joel; sisters, Martha Hollman (David), Betty Sue Roberson, Joyce Ann Nash (Ronnie); brother, Herbert Peters (Vertie May); brother-in-law, Wayne Killen (Evelyn); sisters-in-law, Jane Hanson and Sherry Peters.
Pallbearers will be Rance Killen, Tommy Stephens, Ryan Roberson, Zack Sinyard, Wayne Killen and Ronnie Nash. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Killen, David Hollman, Herbert Peters and Adam Kolmetz.
Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Pettus Cemetery with Kenny Baskins and Michael Burgess officiating. Greenhill Funeral Home will be assisting with the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church.
Special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center, Dr. Irons, Dr. Morris, and special caretaker Gwen Emerson.
Please feel free to leave condolences at greenhillfh@yahoo.com.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented