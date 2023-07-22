IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Mary Jo Nunley, 80, of Iuka, Mississippi, died July 19, 2023. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS. is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

