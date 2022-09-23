FLORENCE
Mary Joan Smith Jones of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 86.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Jones; her son, Kembrel Jones; her parents, Alene and Horton Smith; her brothers, Tommy Smith, Eddy Smith, Jamie Smith, and Richard Smith, and her sister, Martha Jean Smith Barnett.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jones Tyner (Kevin); her son, Rex Jones (Leslie); her grandchildren, Barrett Jones (Katie), Harrison Jones (Julia), Walker Jones (Caroline), Katherine Tyner, Chase Tyner, Cannon Tyner, seven great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Joan was born on June 30, 1936, in Lauderdale County, Alabama. She graduated from Lexington High School where she was elected “Miss Lexington High School”. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florence State College (now the University of North Alabama). She followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a teacher, teaching eighth grade science for over thirty years. Although she taught for many years and greatly loved her students, her first love was her husband, Coach Bill Jones, and their three children. She was an enthusiastic supporter and fan of the University of North Alabama Athletics, especially during her husband’s years as Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director. Joan was a dedicated wife and mother and supported her family in all their endeavors.
When Joan retired from teaching, she was excited to attain her real estate license and was named “Rookie of the Year” for Coussons Realty in Florence.
Joan’s life was marked by her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she was a dedicated member of Northwood United Methodist Church for almost fifty years. She sang in the choir and served the church in many capacities.
Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend, and she was a blessing to all who knew her.
Joan’s family is thankful for Harvey Springer, who was a dear friend and support in her later years. The family also extends thanks to Dr. Danny McFall and the faithful family of UNA Athletics for their love and support.
Visitation will be held at Northwood United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 P.M. with a funeral service following at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Northwood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence, Alabama 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
