MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Joanne Box, 86 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church in Sheffield.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services will follow in the Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will conclude in Greenview Memorial Park with Rodney Shewbart officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Box was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Box, Jr.; parents, John and Martha Sledge; sisters, Aurelia Sledge and Era Sledge Bagwell. She is survived by a son, Rhett Box, Daytona, FL; daughters, Teresa Vellines, Muscle Shoals, AL and Lisa Simpler, Sheffield, AL; sister, Bernice (Crickett) Volpone; grandchildren, Tina Butler, Shawn Vellines, Blake Duhamel, Adam Box, and Brandi Love; great-grandchildren, Nikki Hefner, Devin Butler, Alexis Bowen, Michal Vellines, Lexi Duhamel, Baileigh Duhamel, Zayden Duhamel, Lydia Love, Jace Love, Connor Love, and Asher Love; two great-great-grandchildren.
