RUSSELLVILLE
Mary Josephine Fuller, 79, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Fuller was a member of Eastside Church of Christ.
The visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded by husband of 35 years, Raymond H. Fuller; her parents, Fred Wilson Wray and Lillie Pauline Wray; brother, Johnny L. Wray; and nephew, Tyler Wray.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Dorothy Wray, Donald Wray (wife, Betty), Ronnie Wray (wife, Jane), Paul Wray (wife, Hilda); nieces and nephews, Selena Hill, Tanner Wray, Amanda Hill, Tab Wray Smith, Angie Wray, Brian Wray, Dereck Hill; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The pallbearers will be Ethan Beets, Mike Reid, Kenneth Johnson, Tanner Wray, Paxton Wray and Brian Wray.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and especially Sherry Davis, for your love and care of our family during this time.
