TISHOMINGO — Mary Joyce Guest Long, 86, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, November 9, at 11 a.m., at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She was a member of Jackson Camp Baptist Church.
