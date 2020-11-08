TISHOMINGO — Mary Joyce Guest Long, 86, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, November 9, at 11 a.m., at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She was a member of Jackson Camp Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.