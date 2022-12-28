WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Mary Juanita Robbins Berry, 94, died December 24, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 and Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN. She was the wife of the late Ross B. Berry.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.