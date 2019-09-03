BIRMINGHAM — Mary Katherine “Kathy” Connolly, formerly of Birmingham, AL, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home in St. Florian, AL after a battle with bile duct cancer.
Kathy was born October 8, 1956 to William James Connolly Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Berrens Connolly. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Bradshaw High School where she lettered in archery.
She graduated from Auburn University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). She enjoyed a career as a cytotechnologist in the UAB Hospital Pathology Department, where she retired in 2009.
After retirement, Kathy became a Master Gardener, volunteering her time at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, where she was a member of the Fern Society and an officer for the Master Gardner Club.
Kathy lived life to the fullest and went of many adventurers over the years. She was a rock climber, skydiver, diamond prospector, ice climber, snow skier, canoe paddler, avid hiker, concert goer and belly dancer. She was fond of the American Southwest, especially New Mexico and the Four Corners area.
She was a member of the Irish Society of Charlotte, NC and proud of her Irish heritage. Kathy volunteered extensively over the years in Birmingham serving as a polling place worker, at Sidewalk Film Festivals, on WBHM fund drives and as a pourer at Birmingham Beer Fest. She was a loyal attendee of the City Stages Festival. Kathy was a creative crocheter, making many beautiful gifts for family and friends. She was also skilled at weaving pine needle baskets.
Kathy’s enthusiasm was contagious and inspiring. She brought joy into the lives of everyone around her. She was a loving daughter, her brothers’ favorite sister and the best aunt imaginable. She was a devoted friend and cousin and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jim Connolly.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Connolly; her brothers and sisters in law, Dr. William and Neena Connolly, Paul and Sondra Connolly, John and Vicky Connolly, Timothy and Kelley Connolly, Kevin Connolly and Roxanne Brown, Christopher and Laura Connolly, Dr. Matthew and Melanie Connolly, Michael and Amy Connolly; she is also survived by her beloved and spoiled nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous cousins.
The family extends special thanks to Aaron Connolly and Ken Niermann, for their compassion as Kathy’s primary caregivers during her battle with cancer. Special thanks to the gastrological cancer team at Vanderbilt Hospital, and Shawna Stanfield of Kindred Care Hospice for their care of Kathy.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in St. Florian followed by a Rosary service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 4th at 10 a.m.at the church. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Nieces and nephews will serve a pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Isiah’s Call, Birmingham Botanical Gardens or WBHM Public Radio. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
