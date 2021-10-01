FLORENCE — Mary Katherine Hodges, 91, died September 29, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10-11 at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

