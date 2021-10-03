FLORENCE — Mary Katherine Hodges, 91, of Florence, passed away September 29, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Faith Church.
Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Brother Henry Melton. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by her parents, James Wesley and Sudie Bell Berry O’Kelley; husband, Chester P. Hodges; son, Dale Hodges; daughter, Cathy Lawson; grandson, Joshua Hodges; brother, Junior O’Kelley; and sisters, Helen Clayton and Bobbie Dempsey.
She is survived by her son, John Wesley Hodges (Lessie); daughters, Sherrie White and Brenda Singleton; sister, Fay Pugh; 13 grandchildren; 29 greatgrandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
