FLORENCE — Mrs. Mary Kathryn Collier Murray of Florence, Alabama went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019. Surrounded by her family, Mrs. Murray passed away in her home after complications sustained from a recent fall.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Murray was a friend and mentor to many.
Mrs. Murray was born to Grover Cleveland Collier and Ora Blanche Edgeworth Collier on April 7, 1929 in Detroit, Alabama. She married the love of her life, Martin Murray and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 24, 2018. Their life together was marked by their devotion to faith, family and friends.
Mrs. Murray was a Christian and dedicated member of Northwood United Methodist Church and New Covenant Sunday School class.
Mrs. Murray’s career as an elementary teacher spanned over thirty years. She taught first grade at Harlan School until she retired in 1983. She found delight teaching young children to read. Because of her accomplishments, Mrs. Murray was a tapped to be member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of woman educators dedicated to educational excellence.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband, Martin Murray and daughter Mary Martin Murray Nordness (David) of Auburn, Alabama; her four granddaughters, Kathryn Nordness Brown, (Chris), Jennifer Nordness Kennedy, (Josh) Emily Nordness Dean (Justin) and Mollee Nordness Favre (Cody); and eight great-grandchildren. Her nephews, great nephews, cousins and family friends will serve as pall bearers.
On Tuesday, July 16th, a visitation for family and friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. will be held at Greenview Memorial Park and Funeral Home followed by an Interment next to her infant daughter, Rebecca.
An online guest book may be signed at Greenviewmemorial.com. The family is grateful to AlaCare Hospice, ElderCare, and the North Alabama Medical Center nurses who cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northwood United Methodist Church.
