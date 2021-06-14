HALEYVILLE — Mary Kaye Evans McNutt, 64, died June 12, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Bethel Baptist #2 Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.