FLORENCE — Mary Wright Keeton, age 95, passed away May 20, 2022. She lived in Florence and was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ for over 50 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. - noon, at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will start at noon with Jeff Stutts and Jimmy Medley officiating.
Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Keeton of 67 years; parents, Jess and Missie Wright; ten brothers and sisters; son, Jeffrey; granddaughter, Tina Anderson; great granddaughter, Amanda Anderson.
She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Riley (Steve); son, Greg Keeton; grandchildren, Tim Riley, Alana Compton (Andrew); great grandchildren, Haley Lawson (Dale), Kaleigh and Allison Anderson. Additional survivors are one sister-in-law, Peggy Swinea and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved her church family and looked forward to visits from members on Sundays. She also loved Alabama Football. She was an avid fan and never missed a game.
A special thanks to Sharonda Oaks and Haley Lawson for helping me take good care of mother. Also, Steve who helped me in so many ways.
Commented