MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary King Tullis, 97, formerly of Liberty Hill community, died July 9, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was the mother of David Jr., Mary Ann, and Martha.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.