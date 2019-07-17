TUSCUMBIA — Mary Lou Greenhill, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Joe Van Dyke and Billy Ray Warren. She will be buried in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mary Lou retired as a teacher from Colbert County and was a member of the Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Clatis May and O’Neal Greenhill.
She is survived by her son, Jim Greenhill and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Brian Fulmer (Annie) and Whit Fulmer; and great-grandsons, Hunter, Cooper and Jackson Fulmer and Preston Lightfoot.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann and to Morningside Assisted Living.
Pallbearers will include her grandsons, Brian and Whit and friends and family. Her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
