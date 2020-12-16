FLORENCE — Mary Lawson Peck, 75, died December 15, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.