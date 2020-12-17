FLORENCE — Mary Lawson Peck, 75, of Florence died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her residence.
Her family will receive friends Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 1-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Ronnie Parnnell officiating.
Mrs. Peck was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ. She was the union officer Rep for American Federation of Government Employees. She was a member of the Board of Directors, Heritage Preservation, Inc. She retired after 49 years as a Paralegal Writer for Social Security Administration.
Mrs. Peck was preceded in death by her parents, William Ellis and Ruth Lawson and daughter, Sandra Peck Franks.
She is survived by her daughter, Camilla Peck English (Harold); grandchildren, Juliana Lawrence (Chalee) and Tucker English; one great-granddaughter, Virginia; stepsiblings, Wayne Lawson and Nell Ingram. She had great love for her special friend and caregiver, Ann Gibson
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
